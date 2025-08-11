Entertainment
Weapons Debuts Strong with $71.8 Million Worldwide Opening
LOS ANGELES, CA — Zach Cregger‘s horror film “Weapons” opened to a strong $71.8 million at the global box office over the weekend. The film, released by New Line Cinema, garnered $43.5 million domestically, taking the top spot ahead of competitors like Disney’s “Freakier Friday” and holdovers such as “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”
“Weapons” marks another success for Warner Bros., as it became the studio’s seventh No. 1 opening this year, following other hits like “Mickey 17” and “A Minecraft Movie.” Cregger, known for his previous sleeper hit “Barbarian,” has proven to be a promising director in the horror genre, especially with a modest production budget of $38 million.
The movie’s strong performance comes amid a crowded horror market, where both original and franchise films have been vying for audience attention. With original stories gaining traction, “Weapons” provides an example of how Hollywood’s risk-taking in film can yield significant results.
“Weapons” explores themes of grief and trauma linked to school shootings. Its critical reception has also been positive, with a 95% Rotten Tomatoes score and an A- CinemaScore from audiences. While Cregger’s film did particularly well in IMAX theaters, where it earned $8.1 million globally, its overall audience demographics showed a good mix of both male and female viewers.
For Cregger, the success of “Weapons” may lead to more offers from studios looking to invest in his vision. In an era where franchise films dominate the box office, Cregger’s ability to carve out a niche with original horror adds to the discussion on the future of filmmaking.
