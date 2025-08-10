Entertainment
Weapons Tops Box Office with $42.5 Million Debut
LOS ANGELES — August 10, 2025 — Warner Bros.’ original horror film, Weapons, debuted at the top of the box office this weekend, earning an estimated $42.5 million in the United States and $70 million worldwide. Directed by Zach Cregger, this marks the studio’s tenth No. 1 release this year, solidifying its strong position in the film market.
Weapons, which received an A- CinemaScore, follows a chilling mystery where 17 children disappear from a small town at the same time. Cregger’s film is his biggest opening to date, benefiting from effective marketing and high audience anticipation.
“It starts with an exceptional movie, an exceptional marketing campaign, and the date was exceptional too,” said Jeffrey Goldstein, president of Global Distribution for Warner Bros.
Meanwhile, Disney’s sequel Freakier Friday, featuring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, opened in second place with $29 million from 3,975 theaters. The film plays on nostalgia, showcasing a mother-daughter body swap in the modern age.
Attendance trends show that both films attracted different audiences, with Weapons appealing more to younger horror fans while Freakier Friday found favor among older demographics. The excitement around Weapons was amplified by strong social media involvement, with many sharing their experiences of the film on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.
“The top two films could not be more different, and that’s what makes this weekend so appealing for moviegoers,” noted Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore.
Box office figures for the weekend also indicate a healthy return for theaters; overall revenues reached $131 million, up 6% from the previous weekend but down 18% compared to the same time last year. The impact of Weapons and Freakier Friday establishes a successful mixed-genre weekend.
As audiences praise Weapons for its compelling storytelling and impressive visuals, its success signifies a continued appetite for innovative and fresh narratives in cinema.
