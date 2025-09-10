Business
Wearable Devices Ltd. Reports H1 2025 Financial Results, Launches Mudra Link
YOKNE’AM ILLIT, Israel, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS), a company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered touchless wearable technology, announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025. This period marks the commercial debut of its Mudra Link wristband, a universal gesture control device.
Asher Dahan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, expressed optimism about the company’s performance. “We are excited to kick off 2025 with strong revenue momentum from the Mudra Link and Mudra Band, alongside a significantly reduced net loss compared to last year,” he stated. Overall revenues for the first half of 2025 totaled $294,000, down from approximately $394,000 reported in the same period last year.
The company saw its net loss decrease to $3.7 million, translating to $(2.3) per share, compared to $4.2 million or $(16.52) per share in the prior year. This improvement in losses was primarily attributed to a reduction in operating expenses.
Wearable Devices began delivering the Mudra Link wristband at the start of 2025 following a successful preorder phase. The Mudra Link offers users the ability to control devices without physical contact, tapping into the growing demand for intuitive interfaces in the tech market. In addition to the Mudra Link, the company continues to recognize revenue from the Mudra Band certified for Apple Watch.
Mr. Dahan highlighted strategic investments made to foster growth, increasing research and development, sales and marketing, and administrative expenses. He added, “We’re still in the early stages of growth in the broader wearables industry, and we believe Wearable Devices is well-positioned to lead the market with our patented AI-based technology.”
The company aims to leverage its patented technology for both consumer and military applications. Collaborations in Japan and military contracts could significantly enhance revenue, enabling access to tech-savvy markets and multi-million-dollar contracts.
Looking ahead, Wearable Devices is set to continue enhancing its product offerings and solidifying its presence as a key player in the wearable technology space.
