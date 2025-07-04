Weather Alert: Storms and Heat Expected Over Holiday Weekend

DETROIT, Michigan — A mix of sunshine, humidity, and storm chances will greet residents this Fourth of July weekend, according to the latest 4Warn Weather report.

Following a sunny Thursday, the forecast for Friday includes high temperatures reaching into the upper 80s and possible isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. An air quality alert has been issued for areas along and south of I-69 due to smoke from Canadian wildfires combined with smoke from holiday fireworks.

“It’s essential to keep an eye on those with respiratory conditions like asthma,” said a local meteorologist. The high-pressure system is expected to dominate, maintaining sunny skies into the weekend, though moisture may bring on isolated storms.

The heat index could climb into the low to mid-90s by Friday afternoon, making it feel warmer than the actual temperature. The same pattern is expected on Saturday, with highs forecasted to reach the low 90s.

As Sunday approaches, the likelihood of storms will increase, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs will again be in the lower 90s, with heat index values expected to reach near 100 degrees.

Looking ahead to early next week, temperatures are set to drop into the 80s, with occasional rain showers returning by Wednesday and Thursday.

Those planning Fourth of July celebrations are advised to prepare for the heat and stay informed about changing weather conditions throughout the holiday weekend.