News
Weather Forecast for Brownsville, Texas: Temperatures, Winds, and Rain Update
Brownsville, Texas – The weather forecast for Brownsville indicates that on Tuesday, December 2, the maximum temperature will reach 15°C, while the minimum will be around 10°C. According to meteorological data, winds are expected to blow at 14 km/h with an average humidity of 82%.
In the early hours of Tuesday, no precipitation is expected. The humidity will remain at 82% with light winds blowing from the northwest at 14 km/h. By mid-morning, conditions will not change much, with humidity levels rising slightly to 85% and winds increasing to 18 km/h from the northwest.
The forecast for the afternoon projects no precipitation with light winds of 19 km/h from the north. Similarly, the evening forecast shows no chance of rain, and light winds at 14 km/h are expected from the north.
Looking ahead, the extended forecast for Wednesday, December 3, suggests temperatures will vary between 26°C and 13°C, with winds at 14 km/h and no anticipated precipitation. For Thursday, temperatures are expected to be between 19°C and 26°C, also with no expected rainfall.
Residents are advised to check the weather forecast before heading out to avoid any unforeseen circumstances.
