D.C. Weather Forecast: Humidity and Storms Expected This Weekend

WASHINGTON, D.C. — After a rainy Friday night, Saturday will start cloudy with a 50% chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, according to 7News First Alert meteorologist Jordan Evans.

“Some heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds are all possible, but not everyone will see rain today,” Evans said.

As temperatures cool to the 70s overnight, any showers are expected to wrap up before midnight. Sunday will bring another hot day, with highs reaching the low 90s and a heat index making it feel like it’s in the upper 90s, according to Evans.

Due to moisture, Saturday will feel stickier than Friday, with a chance for localized flooding during afternoon storms. Friday night saw 2 to 4 inches of rain reported in parts of northeastern Orange County, Virginia, where Old Office Road is closed due to flooding.

Saturday’s forecast includes highs between 81-86 degrees, with isolated storms likely between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Winds will be light, blowing from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

On Sunday, conditions will again be hot and humid, with afternoon storms possible, especially as highs approach 90 degrees.

Monday will bring relief, with a cold front expected to lower humidity levels. Highs will be in the low 80s, making way for mostly sunny skies and a drop in dew points into the low 60s.

The week ahead looks promising for outdoor plans with comfortable temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, remaining in the mid-80s.

