MIAMI, Florida — Weather reports for cities across the United States are becoming increasingly vital due to climate change. Accurate forecasts are necessary not just for choosing clothing but also for planning transportation, agriculture, tourism, disaster prevention, and military operations.

On Friday, August 22, Miami can expect an 80% chance of rain during the day, dropping to 25% at night. Cloud cover is projected to be around 50% during the day and 41% at night. Temperatures are forecasted to peak at 34 degrees Celsius, with a low of 26 degrees. UV levels will reach a maximum of 11. Wind gusts will be around 33 kilometers per hour during the day, slowing to 15 kilometers at night.

Miami’s tropical climate features warm weather year-round, with a short dry season and a long rainy season. The city is prone to hurricanes, typically from June to November.

In the same regard, the weather forecast for Dallas on August 22 indicates a high of 35 degrees and a low of 24 degrees. Rain chances stand at 25%, with cloud cover at 24% during the day and only 1% at night. Wind speeds will reach 24 kilometers per hour during the day and 20 kilometers at night.

Dallas experiences humid summers and mild winters, while the most rainfall typically occurs in May. Meanwhile, Tijuana is expected to see a high of 24 degrees and a low of 16 degrees with no expected rain or cloud cover Saturday, August 22.

Houston will face similar predictions, with a high of 31 degrees Celsius and an 80% chance of rain during the day. The city is characterized by a tropical climate, featuring hot summers and mild winters with a wet season. These forecasts underscore the urgency of climate awareness as extreme weather patterns become more prevalent.

As Eduardo Gutiérrez, a consultant at Eikos, stated, businesses must be proactive in preparing for severe weather by implementing comprehensive insurance policies and robust internal protocols to mitigate risks.