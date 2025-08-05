Weather Forecast: Mixed Conditions Ahead for Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI — A warm and mostly sunny day is expected in Jefferson County with temperatures reaching a high of 92 degrees Fahrenheit. Patchy fog may linger in the morning but will clear up by afternoon.

The forecast for tonight includes patchy fog as well, with temperatures dropping to around 68 degrees. A light north wind will provide some relief from the heat.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms could arise after 2 PM, though the majority of the day is expected to remain clear and hot, with another high of 92 degrees. Winds will shift to the west at about 6 mph.

Wednesday night could bring a slight chance for storms, primarily before 2 AM. Temperatures are expected to drop to around 67 degrees, with chances of precipitation around 30%.

By Thursday, the weather will start to transition to a more mixed bag, with a 60% chance of morning showers and possibly thunderstorms after 2 PM. The high will be cooler at approximately 77 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny, returning to warmer extremes with a projected high of 78 degrees. This pattern of mild weather should continue through the weekend, with highs reaching into the low 80s by Monday.

Residents are advised to remain cautious of air quality issues due to haze from wildfire smoke, which could impact outdoor activities.