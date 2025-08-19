Weather Forecast for San Antonio, Texas, August 19, 2025

San Antonio, Texas — The weather forecast for San Antonio on Tuesday, August 19, predicts a maximum temperature of 36°C and a minimum of 25°C. Winds are expected to reach 12 km/h with an average humidity of 56%.

According to the meteorological report, no precipitation is anticipated in the early hours of the day, with humidity remaining at 56% and light southeast winds at 12 km/h. As the morning progresses, humidity will rise to 75% without any forecasted rain, with gentle breezes at 5 km/h from the southwest.

This afternoon, conditions are expected to remain dry, with winds from the north at 12 km/h. Tonight, skies are expected to stay clear with light winds blowing from the east at 17 km/h and no expected rain.

The extended forecast for San Antonio suggests that temperatures on Wednesday, August 20, will range between 37°C and 24°C, also with winds of 12 km/h and light precipitation of approximately 1 mm expected.

Looking ahead to Thursday, temperatures are projected to be between 25°C and 34°C, with again light rainfall of about 1 mm. Residents are advised to check weather updates before heading out to avoid unexpected weather conditions.