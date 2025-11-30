Weather Forecast: Showers and Hazardous Conditions Expected in Cobb County

Marietta, GA — The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and surrounding areas as light freezing rain is predicted in higher elevations late tonight, November 30, 2025. Residents can expect rain showers throughout the day as well, with temperatures reaching a high near 48 degrees.

Current conditions show temperatures around 40°F with humidity at 71%. The forecast indicates a consistent chance of precipitation, with anticipations of 80% this afternoon. Rainfall amounts could be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

Winds will shift from the east at 5 mph to the northwest in the afternoon, potentially gusting up to 15 mph. Weather observers suggest that while most rain showers are likely to occur before 2 p.m., a 30% chance of lingering showers remains until 8 p.m.

The NWS emphasizes the importance of preparation during this unpredictable weather, especially for those traveling in and around areas prone to freezing conditions. “It’s crucial to stay informed about local weather updates to ensure safety,” a spokesperson for the National Weather Service mentioned.

As the day progresses, temperatures are expected to lower to around 35°F, with a chance of showers persisting into the evening hours. Heavy cloud coverage is anticipated to remain, obscuring visibility.

The weather service’s latest reports indicate that the situation could evolve with the coming hours as rain mixes with colder air, contributing to hazardous road conditions. Residents are advised to plan accordingly and monitor local alerts.