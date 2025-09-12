News
Weather Forecast: Sunny Skies Turn Cloudy for Southern Ontario This Weekend
WELLAND, Ontario — Environment Canada is predicting sunny skies this morning in Welland, with a daytime high of 21 degrees Celsius. There is a 40 percent chance of rain, especially later today. Tonight, expect a few clouds as temperatures drop to a low of 12 degrees.
Tomorrow’s forecast indicates further showers throughout the day, with a high of 20 degrees. At night, skies should clear up, leading to a low of 12 degrees. The sun will rise at 6:48 a.m. and set at 7:43 p.m.
Southern Ontario, including cities such as Toronto and Hamilton, could see a change in weather this weekend. After a week of warm, sunny conditions with highs nearing 23 degrees, forecasters expect clouds to roll in on Saturday with a potential for showers.
In fact, Saturday’s high is estimated around 22 degrees with a chance of showers in the evening. While the Weather Network predicts partly cloudy skies and a high of about 25 degrees for this weekend, they suggest the humidex could make it feel as warm as 29 degrees at times.
Sunday’s forecast remains cloudy, with a projected high of 21 degrees and a low of 12 degrees in the evening. Early next week, however, it is expected to warm up again with sunshine returning to the area.
