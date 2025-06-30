July Weather Outlook: Fire and Rain Across the U.S.

ATLANTA, Ga. — July is shaping up to be a month of extremes across the United States, according to the latest forecast from Atmospheric G2 and The Weather Company.

The forecast indicates that while many areas will be hotter than average, certain regions, particularly in the Southeast and Southern Plains, may experience cooler temperatures. Despite the cooler weather in the Southeast, it is still expected to be humid, with highs averaging in the 90s.

In the Northern Plains and Rockies, the heat will continue after a warm June has paved the way for elevated temperatures. Areas in northern Texas, Oklahoma, and parts of Kansas may have even higher temperatures, possibly reaching scorching levels.

The Northeast is expected a mix of temperatures, where warm spells will be interrupted by cooler air from Canada. This variation suggests a roller-coaster summer, keeping residents on their toes.

In contrast, the Southeast, while getting a break from excessive heat, will still see persistent rainy conditions. June brought significant rainfall to the region, and forecasts predict that this wet weather pattern will persist into July.

Meanwhile, residents in the Northwest will experience ongoing drought conditions as another dry month looms ahead. This dry spell comes in during one of the traditionally driest times of the year.

In the Southwest, July will usher in the annual monsoon season, leading to wetter than average conditions in Arizona as moisture pours into the area.

Across the Northern Tier, from Montana to Virginia, average temperatures are predicted to be in the 70s and 80s. However, parts of Montana and the Dakotas may experience days with temperatures soaring into the 90s and even 100s.

As many Americans prepare for summer activities, these forecasts offer crucial insights into what to expect across the country this July.