News
Weather Patterns Shift: Mild Days with Rain Chances Ahead
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – Highs in the 80s are returning for the first time since Friday, creating a pleasant evening as light south-southwest winds gust up to 20 mph. Tonight, temperatures will settle into the 60s under partly cloudy skies.
On Thursday, conditions are expected to remain mild, with highs reaching the mid-80s. Those heading to the game in Kansas City can expect comfortable temperatures in the mid-70s around 8 p.m., dropping into the upper 60s later.
As we move into Friday, small rain chances will emerge as an upper disturbance approaches from the northwest. Rain may become more frequent heading into Labor Day weekend, but forecasters indicate it won’t be a total washout. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies over the weekend with cooler-than-average highs near 80 degrees on Sunday and Monday.
In the southeast, the forecast shows a system generating showers after midnight. While central Arkansas could see mild rain, significant impacts are expected primarily in eastern Arkansas and northwest Mississippi. Highs will be cooler, topping out in the lower 70s.
The Labor Day weekend will bring mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s, a delightful backdrop for outdoor plans. However, the possibility of isolated showers remains, particularly east of Memphis.
Patrick Ellis, First Alert Meteorologist at Action News 5, encourages kids to participate in the COLOR THE WEATHER program. Children can color weather-themed photos from local McDonald’s or download them online to showcase on air.
As we look forward, a cold front is expected to bring another chance for rain by the end of next week. Until then, enjoy the comfortable fall-like air arriving with high pressure settling into the Ohio Valley.
