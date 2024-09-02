Wedges Make a Stylish Comeback with Amal Clooney’s Appearance at the Venice Film Festival

Wedges, a classic footwear style, are experiencing a resurgence in popularity. This revival is underscored by the recent appearance of Amal Clooney, who was seen wearing wedges while arriving in Venice, Italy, with her husband, George Clooney, on August 30.

Amal Clooney paired her wedges with a pleated yellow sundress, which she complemented with oversized sunglasses, a woven sunhat, and a Chloé handbag. This outfit served as an excellent example of functional yet stylish travel attire, perfect for her quick trip from Lake Como to Venice, where George is set to premiere his latest film, “Wolfs,” at the Venice Film Festival.

Wedge heels gained significant attention during the early 2000s bohemian style revival, yet their relevance may have soared even higher with the recent trend of the often-mocked wedge trainer. For the past decade, the casual heel market has been dominated by chunky styles and fishtail heels, but wedges have clearly made a bold comeback.

The turning point for the wedge’s resurgence can be traced back to the recent fashion show directed by Chloé’s creative director, who provided each of her front-row guests with a pair of Chloé cork wedges. This strategic move not only created an impressive visual moment but also announced the return of wedges to the fashion landscape.

Amal Clooney, celebrated for her distinct sense of style, is known to prioritize her personal fashion choices over fleeting trends. Nonetheless, her choice to wear wedges at this moment suggests a collective fashion shift, indicating that wedges may soon become a staple footwear choice for many.