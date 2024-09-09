Sports
Week 3 College Football Rankings Reveal Major Shifts Following Upsets
This week, the Coaches Poll has unveiled significant changes in the top 25 college football rankings after a weekend filled with surprising upsets and impressive performances from lesser-known teams. Coaches’ votes have contributed to a reshuffled ranking as the sport gears up for the competitive Week 3 schedule.
At the top of the poll, Georgia maintains its first-place position, receiving a total of 48 first-place votes. Ohio State follows closely, earning three first-place votes, while Texas secured one. Alabama, Ole Miss, and Oregon round out the top five, showcasing a competitive start to the season.
Rankings have seen notable movements; for instance, Michigan dropped down seven spots following a disappointing loss at home to Texas, while Iowa State made a significant leap, moving up 11 places after defeating Iowa with a last-minute field goal.
Notable drop-offs include Kansas, which fell out of the rankings after losing to unranked Illinois, and Iowa, which suffered a narrow one-point defeat at the hands of Iowa State. Meanwhile, Notre Dame experienced a dramatic fall of 12 spots following a home loss to a Mid-American Conference school.
As the season progresses, teams are not only fighting for wins but also positioning themselves for playoff opportunities. Nebraska, experiencing a resurgence, moved up 15 spots in the rankings after securing a statement victory over Colorado.
