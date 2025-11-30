Sports
Week 13 Fantasy Football Playbook: Key Insights and Projections
New York, NY — Week 13 of the NFL season kicks off with three Thanksgiving Day games, providing fantasy football managers with crucial insights for their lineups. This column explores player projections, matchups, and recommendations to assist in making strategic decisions for both season-long leagues and daily fantasy sports (DFS).
Projected scores for this week indicate a competitive slate. The Eagles are favored to beat the Bears 26-22, and players such as running backs Swift and Monangai are under scrutiny. Swift is coming off a disappointing performance, recording just 1.9 fantasy points, while Monangai has scored in three straight games but remained under 11 points in each. The uncertainty in their split makes them risky starts this week.
The 49ers will face the Browns in a projected score of 22-18. Quarterback Sanders showed promise in his first NFL start, completing 11 of 20 passes for 209 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception against a weak defense.
In the Jaguars–Titans matchup, the Jaguars are projected to win 24-19. Tight end Strange returned from IR with 93 yards and has been productive, making him a TE2 option against a Titans defense that has faltered against tight ends.
The Colts and Texans are set for a tight contest with a projected score of 25-21, but players like Collins and Higgins may face challenges against a healthy Colts secondary. Their low catch rates emphasize the risk of starting either player.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins are expected to beat the Saints 23-17. With Kamara possibly sidelined, the backfield is uncertain, making it difficult for fantasy managers to gauge the best start amidst a crowded rotation.
The status of key players like RB Henderson, who took over as the RB1 in New England, will also be crucial against the Giants. Henderson’s recent form, alongside a generous matchup against a struggling Giants defense, makes him a solid starting option this week.
As the season nears its conclusion, teams are reminded to consult their fantasy resources wisely. Continually updating positions based on injury reports and player performance will be vital for securing playoff spots.
