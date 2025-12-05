Sports
Week 14 Fantasy Football: Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em Updates
IRVINE, California — Fantasy football players are gearing up for Week 14 of the NFL season, and the Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em column is here to provide guidance on matchups that could impact your lineup. This week will focus on defenses and kickers, emphasizing players not typically classified as elite, such as Josh Allen and Ja’Marr Chase.
For defenses, the Cleveland Browns against the Tennessee Titans is a standout pick. The Titans have struggled significantly, allowing a league-high 48 sacks this season and committing 16 turnovers. With their offense ranking lowest in points scored, the Browns defense is expected to perform well on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
In another crucial matchup, the Denver Broncos defense will face the Las Vegas Raiders. Although the Broncos had a shaky outing last week, the Raiders have allowed the second-most sacks, making this a favorable situation for the Broncos defense at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are also worth considering at 1 p.m. ET against the Ravens. Lamar Jackson’s offense has struggled recently, with multiple giveaways and sacks in their last three games. With 34 sacks and 22 takeaways on the season, the Steelers could be a solid start.
Meanwhile, the Chargers face a tough task against the Eagles on Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Eagles’ offense has limited giveaways, making the Chargers defense a less appealing option this week.
As for kickers, Chase McLaughlin is highlighted for his matchup against the Saints at 1 p.m. ET. After scoring 10 points last week, he faces a Saints defense that has allowed 23 field goals this season. McLaughlin previously excelled against them, scoring three field goals from over 50 yards in Week 8.
For those considering Tyler Loop against the Steelers, he’s had a rough outing recently but has previously performed well. Loop could bounce back given the Steelers’ vulnerabilities.
Harrison Mevis, who faces the Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET, is also in a prime position as their defense has struggled against kickers at home. However, Cairo Santos‘ performance against the Packers is questionable due to a declining trend in his scores.
Lastly, kickers like Harrison Butker and Jake Elliott may be better suited to the bench this week given their matchups and recent performances.
With these insights, fantasy players can make educated decisions as they set their lineups for the upcoming week.
Recent Posts
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown
- Tension Rises as Juventus Faces Napoli in Key Clash
- Real Madrid Faces Celta in Key LaLiga Match at Bernabéu
- NFL Fines Buccaneers for Taunting Gesture After Touchdown Celebration
- Napoli Hosts Juventus in Key Serie A Showdown on December 7