Week 14 Fantasy Football: Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em Updates

IRVINE, California — Fantasy football players are gearing up for Week 14 of the NFL season, and the Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em column is here to provide guidance on matchups that could impact your lineup. This week will focus on defenses and kickers, emphasizing players not typically classified as elite, such as Josh Allen and Ja’Marr Chase.

For defenses, the Cleveland Browns against the Tennessee Titans is a standout pick. The Titans have struggled significantly, allowing a league-high 48 sacks this season and committing 16 turnovers. With their offense ranking lowest in points scored, the Browns defense is expected to perform well on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

In another crucial matchup, the Denver Broncos defense will face the Las Vegas Raiders. Although the Broncos had a shaky outing last week, the Raiders have allowed the second-most sacks, making this a favorable situation for the Broncos defense at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are also worth considering at 1 p.m. ET against the Ravens. Lamar Jackson’s offense has struggled recently, with multiple giveaways and sacks in their last three games. With 34 sacks and 22 takeaways on the season, the Steelers could be a solid start.

Meanwhile, the Chargers face a tough task against the Eagles on Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Eagles’ offense has limited giveaways, making the Chargers defense a less appealing option this week.

As for kickers, Chase McLaughlin is highlighted for his matchup against the Saints at 1 p.m. ET. After scoring 10 points last week, he faces a Saints defense that has allowed 23 field goals this season. McLaughlin previously excelled against them, scoring three field goals from over 50 yards in Week 8.

For those considering Tyler Loop against the Steelers, he’s had a rough outing recently but has previously performed well. Loop could bounce back given the Steelers’ vulnerabilities.

Harrison Mevis, who faces the Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET, is also in a prime position as their defense has struggled against kickers at home. However, Cairo Santos‘ performance against the Packers is questionable due to a declining trend in his scores.

Lastly, kickers like Harrison Butker and Jake Elliott may be better suited to the bench this week given their matchups and recent performances.

With these insights, fantasy players can make educated decisions as they set their lineups for the upcoming week.