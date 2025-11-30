Week 13 Fantasy Sleepers: Players to Consider This Weekend

Nov 28, 2025 – As NFL Week 13 approaches, fantasy football managers are searching for sleeper players to bolster their lineups. Omarion Hampton‘s ankle injury means Kimani Vidal will likely start as the Chargers‘ top running back in their matchup against the Raiders.

Vidal had a disappointing game in Week 11 with only five carries for 13 yards, but the Chargers as a whole struggled in that contest. Historically, Vidal shows a pattern of good performance in every other game, which suggests he may be due for a rebound.

While the Raiders rank 18th in Fantasy points allowed to running backs, five players have scored at least 12.4 PPR points against them in the last five games. Vidal’s expected game script is favorable; he has scored 17.8 PPR points in his recent home games and carried the ball at least 24 times in those games. The Chargers are 9.5-point favorites going into this matchup.

Vidal is a valuable No. 2 Fantasy running back choice for Week 13, with speculation that this might be his last game starting while Hampton returns. Running backs like Devin Neal will also take center stage, especially with Alvin Kamara out for the Saints. Neal is anticipated to share touches but can be a flex option in most leagues thanks to his role in the passing game.

On the quarterback side, Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars faces a Titans defense that has allowed quarterbacks to find success, making him a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Lawrence battled through a previous game with three touchdowns but also struggled with interceptions. His opportunity to connect with Brian Thomas Jr. will be pivotal as they aim for substantial fantasy points against a middle-ranking defense.

Other notable players include Jaleel McLaughlin of the Broncos, who steps up in the backfield as J.K. Dobbins is sidelined. He found the end zone last matchup, indicating promising potential. His performance against the Commanders, who have allowed substantial fantasy points to running backs this year, is something to watch closely.

For receivers, D.J. Moore will likely shine as the primary target with Drake London out. His recent performance with a touchdown against the Saints exemplifies his capability to make a significant impact this week.

As we dive into Week 13, fantasy managers will look to key sleepers like Vidal and Neal, among others, to make crucial differences in their playoff push.