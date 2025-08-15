Week 1 NFL Preseason Highlights and Upcoming Games

New York, NY – The first week of NFL preseason football has come to an end, showcasing both promising rookies and some disappointing performances. Notable rookie debuts included Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter of the New York Giants, Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns, and TreVeyon Henderson of the New England Patriots. Unfortunately, teams such as the Cincinnati Bengals and players like Anthony Richardson and Kyler Murray struggled during their games.

The second week of preseason action is set to conclude with the Washington Commanders hosting the Cincinnati Bengals tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. However, fans looking for a game tonight will be disappointed, as there is no Thursday Night Football scheduled.

Looking ahead, two Thursday night games are on the schedule for next week. On August 21, the Carolina Panthers will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network, followed by the New England Patriots battling the New York Giants at 8:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video. Fans can enjoy the NFL preseason continuing on Friday, August 15, with two games taking place.

Last Thursday featured three notable preseason games. The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Indianapolis Colts, while the Philadelphia Eagles triumphed over the Cincinnati Bengals. In a thrilling match, the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders ended in a 23-23 tie. Eagles backup quarterback impressed fans by completing 20 of 25 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Shedeur Sanders, in his debut game for the Browns, threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns, leading his team to a 30-10 win against the Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, Jaxson Dart completed 12 of 19 passes with a touchdown, adding a vital contribution to the Giants.

The NFL preseason will also have matchups over the upcoming weekend, with several games airing on NFL Network and NFL+. The first regular season game is set for September 4, when the Eagles face the Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

As the excitement builds for the regular season, fans eagerly await what the remaining preseason games will reveal.