News
Weekend Forecast: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures Ahead
PORTLAND, Ore. — The latest episode of the FOX 12 Weather Podcast is now available for listeners, offering a detailed look at the weekend outlook for the region.
This weekend, mostly clear skies are expected overnight, with morning clouds on Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a few degrees cooler in the afternoon as the clouds linger. A trough moving through will introduce more cloud cover and cooler air, particularly on Sunday and Monday.
The trough is likely to deepen the marine layer along the coast, perhaps leading to some morning drizzle. However, inland areas are expected to remain dry. Along with the cool temperatures, the forecast for next week looks mild, with minimal chances of rain.
Forecast models indicate uncertainty regarding possible shower chances mid-week, specifically from Wednesday to Thursday. For now, Portland may experience below-average temperatures with partly cloudy conditions, staying dry.
Looking ahead, a warming trend may develop after Thursday. Notably, Portland has yet to experience three consecutive days with temperatures at 90 degrees or higher this season, nor have any triple-digit days occurred.
In the Central Coast area, a similar warm-up is anticipated as high-pressure systems move in. Morning cloud cover is typical for this time of year, and locals are advised to bring an extra layer for Friday activities. In Paso Robles, cloud coverage is slightly more pronounced, but significantly warmer temperatures are predicted, reaching a high of 98 degrees by Saturday afternoon.
By Sunday morning, the cloud coverage will diminish along the coastline, allowing for a pleasant weekend. Interior valleys will enjoy an extra day of sunshine, as they lose their clouds by Saturday.
