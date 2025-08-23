Weekend Storms and Hurricane Erin Create Risks in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – This weekend will bring a high chance of thunderstorms across central Florida as a weak front stalls over the region. The FOX 35 Storm Team reports that conditions will remain unsettled due to lingering moisture.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue Friday evening before tapering off overnight, with lows in the low to mid-70s. The weekend forecast shows widespread afternoon thunderstorms, especially as temperatures rise into the upper 80s and low 90s, making the heat index reach the low 100s. Meteorologists warn that storms could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

For Daytona Beach, there is a 40% chance of early evening showers affecting the Coke Zero Sugar 400 event. Skies are expected to clear by the evening with lows in the upper 70s. Sunday will see a similar weather pattern as Friday, with a 70% chance of afternoon storms and steamy conditions in the low 90s.

As Hurricane Erin moves north of the Caribbean islands, it continues to create dangerous surf and rip current risks along Florida’s east coast. Surf heights may reach up to 4 feet with nearshore waters swelling to 5 feet. The public is advised to avoid the water due to the high risks, which are expected through Thursday.

Looking ahead, the unsettled weather will likely continue into early next week. Afternoon storms are probable, with highs remaining in the low 90s and heat index values staying in the low 100s. Although rain chances may slightly decrease midweek, they are expected to rise again later in the week as another front approaches.

In addition to Erin, meteorologists are monitoring a tropical wave near the Leeward Islands that has a high chance of development into a tropical depression or storm. However, this system is not expected to have a direct impact on the U.S.

The FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar is available for tracking storms live in your area.