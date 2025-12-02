Weekend Warm-Up and Rainy Forecast for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is set to experience a warm-up this weekend, with temperatures reaching the lower 70s on Saturday due to a change in wind patterns. Gusty winds are expected, with speeds hitting up to 25 mph in Orlando and possibly 30 mph across Brevard and Volusia counties.

As temperatures rise, Sunday is predicted to be even warmer with highs in the low 80s. However, a cold front is approaching, which will slightly increase the chances of rain, particularly on Tuesday.

The front may bring up to half an inch of rainfall as it passes through Central Florida. After the front moves out, a minor cooldown is forecasted, with daytime highs settling into the 70s and morning lows dropping back to the 50s later in the week.

Residents are advised to prepare for a breezy weekend warm-up with a potential for rain early next week. Along with this weather change, Gainesville is also adjusting to cooler temperatures, moving away from recent 80-degree days.

A freeze warning has been issued for North Central Florida, urging residents to protect vulnerable people, pets, and plants. Thanksgiving Day will start with lingering clouds, possibly producing a few sprinkles before sunshine returns.

On Black Friday, cooler conditions will remain with highs in the low 60s. Saturday’s forecast indicates plenty of sun, and temperatures will rise near 70, with afternoon highs around that mark.

All eyes are on Monday and Tuesday, when a stronger front may bring heavier rain as the drought in the region continues. So far, the tropics appear to remain quiet, providing no additional weather concerns.