Weekend Watchlist: New OTT Releases Feature Variety and Emotion

MUMBAI, India (AP) — The weekend is here, bringing a lineup of new shows and films perfect for your watchlist. From superhero sagas to heartwarming dramas, streaming services are releasing a variety of titles to enjoy from the comfort of your home.

Among the highlights is the anthology drama, “Metro… In Dino,” a spiritual successor to the 2007 film “Life in a… Metro.” This Netflix release features an ensemble cast, including Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, exploring the intertwined lives of four urban couples with themes of love and heartbreak.

Marvel’s latest production, “Thunderbolts,” now available on JioHotstar, centers on a group of antiheroes, including Yelena Belova and Bucky Barnes. As they navigate their dark pasts and face unexpected dangers, audiences can anticipate thrilling action and layered storytelling.

For those seeking a biopic, “Songs of Paradise,” streaming on Amazon Prime, tells the inspiring story of Kashmiri singer Noor Begum. The film showcases her journey from obscurity to becoming a celebrated artist, featuring powerful performances by Saba Azad and Soni Razdan.

The Kannada psychological thriller “Shodha,” available on ZEE5, tells the tale of Rohith, whose wife mysteriously disappears. When she returns, he insists she is an imposter, leading to a suspenseful narrative filled with mind-bending twists.

Based on Richard Osman’s bestselling novel, “The Thursday Murder Club” debuts on Netflix, featuring a group of retirees who solve cold cases for fun until they find themselves in a real murder investigation.

Also available this weekend is “Karate Kid: Legends,” starring Jackie Chan, which follows a young martial artist through a journey of action and mentorship. This Netflix release promises a mix of heartfelt moments and intense fight sequences.

Whether you want to laugh, cry, or experience thrilling narratives, these releases cover a range of emotions perfect for a binge-worthy weekend.