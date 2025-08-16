Weekly Music Roundup: New Releases You Should Hear

NEW YORK, NY — This week, music critics share their thoughts on freshly released songs from emerging artists. Notable tracks include singles from Enyel C, iLe, and Mengers, among others.

Enyel C, known for blending English and Spanish in his work, kicks off the promo for his upcoming album, Nuevo Caribe, with the single “Palo de Limón.” The track combines beach rock, reggae, and folk elements. It critiques gentrification in Puerto Rico, and the music video visually explores this theme, depicting Enyel’s struggle to reclaim his narrative.

iLe highlights the bolero genre with her cover of Héctor Lavoe’s “Un Amor De La Calle.” Her sultry vocals and smooth rhythms offer a fresh take, stripping away the original’s brass instrumentation. This track is part of her upcoming album, Como las canto yo, set for release on October 24.

Meanwhile, Mexico City’s Mengers showcases their ability to make impactful statements in their new short single, “Azotacalles.” Lasting under two minutes, the track features intense rhythms and abrasive guitar sounds, symbolizing the band’s evolution while retaining their edgy roots.

Julio Caesar delivers an emotional ballad, “Ciego de Amor,” which reflects on heartbreak and longing. Blending traditional Mexican elements with personal introspection, the song creates an atmosphere that resonates with sadness yet brings joy in its melody.

“White Wine” by Jerry Di takes listeners to a sun-soaked beach, discussing heartbreak over a lively Latin beat. His vocals, processed with electronic filters, evoke nostalgic themes reminiscent of Daft Punk.

Inner Wave makes a poignant return with “Madre,” a single that reflects on the complexities of adulthood. The track features layered synths and soft vocals that express emotional clarity amid personal transformation.

Uruguayan artist Eros White confronts emotional turmoil in his electropop single “Mentís.” The song’s catchy beats and daring lyrics tackle themes of deceit and heartbreak while channeling the vibrant spirit of dance music.

From Brazil, Jonas Sá introduces “De Sentir Você,” a slow burning bolero that combines blues influences. His soulful rendition captures the essence of love and vulnerability.

Marcelo Rubio showcases intimate lyricism in “Líneas Temporales,” a track with intricate production that reflects his artistic maturity and sound evolution.

Isabela Merced, known from The Last of Us, collaborates with Tony Succar on “Apocalipsis,” a lively song pushing her musical boundaries with jazzy salsa influences.

Neto Becerra brings a heartfelt message in his ranchero tune, portraying personal growth post-breakup against a backdrop of traditional rhythms.

Finally, Zoé returns with “Campo de Fuerza,” a blend of familiar sounds and fresh production exploring the emotional bonds between people. The band’s upcoming stadium performances signal their lasting impact on the music scene.