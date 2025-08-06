Weekly Shonen Jump Unveils Special Collaboration Illustrations

Tokyo, Japan – Weekly Shonen Jump has launched a special issue featuring collaborative illustrations from its current manga authors. This exclusive magazine dropped in Japan today, providing fans a glimpse into their favorite characters.

The cover illustration showcases characters drawn by various authors. Notably, the work of Takeru Hokazono, author of Kagurabachi, features the characters Chihiro Rokuhira and Tepig. Additionally, Osamu Nishi presents a playful illustration including Ichi and Mega Gallade.

This issue not only highlights creative collaborations but also includes a promise of more to come. A second set of stickers tied to these illustrations will be released in the next issue of Shonen Jump, which is scheduled to hit the stands on August 18.

The ongoing collaborations between Weekly Shonen Jump and its artists demonstrate the magazine’s commitment to enriching the fan experience through engaging content. Fans are excited about the fresh illustrations and the chance to collect unique items associated with their beloved series.

As the popularity of manga continues to soar, collaborations like this one ensure that fans remain connected to the characters they cherish. The buzz surrounding this issue illustrates the magazine’s enduring influence in the manga community.