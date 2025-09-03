The Weeknd’s Concert Set to Attract 43,000 Fans in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Weeknd is scheduled to perform in San Antonio on Wednesday, part of his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour. The concert will take place at the Alamodome starting at 7 p.m., with organizers expecting over 43,000 attendees.

The Alamodome has warned fans to prepare in advance due to limited parking at the venue. Public transportation will be an option, as VIA has announced Park and Ride services from several locations. Buses will start operating at 5 p.m. and will return for one hour after the concert ends.

Riding VIA will cost $1.30 each way, with round trip fares totaling $2.60. Discounts will be available for students and seniors. Fans can also find free parking at all transit centers across the city.

For those who prefer to drive, off-site parking arrangements can be made through ParkWhiz, which manages over 25 lots within a five-mile radius of the Alamodome. Reserving parking ahead of time is encouraged, and fees may vary based on location.

Ride-sharing services are also permitted, with a designated pick-up and drop-off area located at Lot D, accessible from IH-37 and Highway 281.

The Alamodome plans to open its parking lots at 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, with parking fees set at $60, payable by credit card only. Lot A will be designated for ADA parking, while Lot C is reserved for Suite-holders.

Concert doors will open at 5 p.m., but fans can arrive early, as the H-E-B Plaza will welcome visitors starting at 3 p.m. for shopping and food options. Attendees are advised to check for downtown street and lane closures for smoother travel.