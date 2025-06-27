The Weeknd Performs Triumphant Return to SoFi Stadium After Voice Issues

INGLEWOOD, California — The Weeknd made a highly anticipated return to SoFi Stadium on Wednesday night, delivering a powerful performance following a tumultuous past with the venue. Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, previously faced vocal troubles during an earlier performance at SoFi, forcing him to send fans home early. Despite the setback, he later rebounded with a successful concert documentary and a new film.

Feeling a mix of emotions, Tesfaye stepped onto the stage to kick off a four-night run. “This is bigger than me — it’s a reflection of the power of music and its impact on people,” he shared in an email to The Times before the show.

During the 2½-hour set, Tesfaye showcased music from his extensive catalog, hinting that these concerts could be a farewell. Since breaking into the music scene in 2011 with acclaimed mixtapes, The Weeknd has evolved into a pop icon, seen most recently with his record-breaking hit, “Blinding Lights.” Agent Darryl Eaton noted that 200,000 tickets were sold for this run alone, describing it as akin to selling out an entire American city.

Despite hints of wanting to retire the Weeknd persona, Tesfaye remains committed to connecting with his fans. He recently stated that he no longer desires to continue in the “headspace” required for the character. His recent performance at SoFi was not only a comeback but also a profound nod to his past experiences within the industry.

Emerging on stage in black and gold, Tesfaye began with the haunting track “The Abyss.” The show soon came alive with a talented band and captivating dancers. Even as he navigated through themes of darkness and self-reflection, the intimacy of his performance touched many in attendance.

His ability to blend musical styles was evident as he performed hits ranging from “Can’t Feel My Face” to “After Hours.” The concert featured high-energy numbers alongside deeply sincere ballads, demonstrating his growth as an artist. Critics noted how Tesfaye’s performance transcended traditional pop concerts, creating an atmosphere filled with emotion and artistry.

The night also served as a reconciliation for The Weeknd, particularly with the Grammys, after being overlooked for the award for “Blinding Lights.” The performance reiterated the resilience and evolution of his music, marked by its beginnings in uncertain themes intertwined with the struggles of modern life.

As he ended the concert, it became clear that regardless of his future direction, his return to SoFi would be a memorable chapter in his ongoing journey. Whether he continues as The Weeknd or ventures into more personal projects, fans can be assured that Tesfaye’s creativity and artistry will remain vibrant.