The Weeknd Sets Attendance Record at Empower Field Concert

DENVER, Colorado – The Weeknd headlined Empower Field at Mile High on June 21, 2025, for his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, performing in front of over 60,000 fans. This sold-out show made history as The Weeknd became the Black male artist with the most shows and highest attendance at the venue.

The concert featured a spectacular fusion of haunting vocals, vibrant synths, and stunning visuals, creating what many described as a futuristic opera. His performance drew from his globally acclaimed albums, including After Hours, Dawn FM, and his latest release, Hurry Up Tomorrow, which blends various musical styles.

“Every note resonated with raw energy, reflecting the energy of the Rockies,” one fan said. The exciting atmosphere was not just about the music but the immersive experience that the artist has become known for during live shows.

The Weeknd, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye on February 16, 1990, in Toronto, has garnered a massive following since his breakout mixtape, House of Balloons, in 2011. He is well-known for hits such as “Can’t Feel My Face” and “Blinding Lights,” which has become one of the most-streamed songs ever.

Supporting acts included Playboi Carti and Mike Dean, adding to the night’s dynamic performances. This show was part of a six-concert summer series at Empower Field in Denver, highlighting The Weeknd’s popularity in the region.

The recent concert continues to solidify The Weeknd’s status as a leading figure in contemporary music, earning him numerous accolades, including four Grammy Awards and 20 Billboard Music Awards. With over 75 million records sold worldwide, he continues to be a dominant force in the music industry.