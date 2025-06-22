Wellington Embraces Sauna Culture as New Zealanders Seek Warmth and Community

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — On a clear winter morning, a group of people emerged from a small shed-like sauna to plunge into the icy waters of the sea. After braving the cold, they returned to the sauna’s 100-degree heat, repeatedly alternating between the two extremes until they left, dreamy-eyed and relaxed.

Located at Worser Bay, this mobile sauna operates six days a week, drawing locals to enjoy the benefits of hot and cold therapy. Until recently, saunas were mostly found in upscale spas and gyms across New Zealand. However, a newfound popularity has led to more saunas popping up in backyards and along beaches as New Zealanders embrace this ancient ritual, especially during the cold winter months.

In the North Island, winter temperatures often hover between 10 to 15 degrees Celsius, while in the South Island, it can dip to as low as 8 degrees. Wellington‘s strong southerly winds can make the temperature feel even colder. “In the winter, you crave that feeling of being warmed to the bone,” said Natalie Keegan, who enjoys her homemade kefir after a sauna session.

Keegan, who leads a WhatsApp group for about 40 women, enjoys using the sauna not only for warmth but also for building a sense of community. “It’s like a coven,” she said. “You’re in a space together sweating, your body is feeling extreme heat, and you’re able to talk about things you might not usually bring up.”

Google searches for saunas have tripled over the past five years. Michael Burrell, founder of Scenic Sauna, noted a shift in local attitudes toward sauna use. “We’re on the cusp of a boom here,” he said, as his business has recently seen an influx of new clients.

This trend mirrors a global increase in sauna popularity. Research from Finland, which boasts 3.3 million saunas, has linked regular sauna use to reduced blood pressure and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease. Other studies suggest potential cognitive benefits.

At Lyall Bay, another mobile sauna operated by the Sauna Project has drawn in those seeking relaxation. One visitor described her bi-weekly sauna sessions as a refreshing alternative to social outings, saying, “Instead of going for a coffee or a catch-up after work, we come to the sauna.”

Founded in Mount Maunganui, the Sauna Project has expanded to 17 locations across New Zealand in just three years, even hosting an annual sauna festival. “We’re turning into little Finland,” said Johan Balzer, the Wellington manager. “It combines something that Kiwis love — going to the ocean — with something that makes you feel good.”

With each sauna session, locals are not just warming their bodies but also reshaping their social connections and mental well-being.