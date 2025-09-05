News
Wells Fargo Center Renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia has officially been renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena. The change was marked by a sign unveiling on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at an event held at 11 a.m.
The arena, which opened in 1996, is the home of the Philadelphia Flyers and the Philadelphia 76ers, hosting college basketball games, concerts, and other major events. Comcast unveiled the new sign with appearances from popular mascots Gritty from the Flyers and Franklin from the Sixers.
Previously known as the Wells Fargo Center since 2010, the venue’s naming rights changed after the deal expired in 2025. Comcast Spectacor and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment announced that the new naming rights agreement would extend through the end of the 2030–31 seasons for both teams.
As part of the rebranding, the arena has also upgraded its Wi-Fi network to ensure high-speed connectivity for fans. Attendees can now post to social media in real-time without delays. Matt Lederer, Vice President of Brand Partnerships & Engagement at Comcast, stated, “Philadelphia is built on passion. Whether it’s the adrenaline of a 76ers or Flyers game, a concert, or a moment that moves you, people can share it instantly at Xfinity Mobile Arena.”
This unveiling is the first in a series of events celebrating the new name. On Wednesday, the WMMR Preston and Steve radio show will be broadcast live from the arena’s rooftop, and former Eagles players Nick Foles and Fletcher Cox will join a celebration before the Eagles season opener on Thursday.
Fans can look forward to more excitement at the newly renamed arena as it prepares to host various events throughout the fall.
