Wells Fargo Reports Strong Earnings Ahead of Upcoming Bank Results

New York, NY – Wells Fargo & Company announced earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $20.8 billion for the second quarter of 2025, surpassing Wall Street’s forecast of $1.41 per share and $20.7 billion in revenue. The reported results represent a significant advantage primarily driven by a gain of $253 million associated with its acquisition of the remaining interest in its merchant services joint venture.

Despite the strong earnings, the bank reported a decrease in net interest income, which fell by 2% year-over-year to $11.7 billion. The bank attributed this decline to lower interest rates on floating rate assets and changes in deposit mixes.

Wells Fargo is set to report its earnings on July 15, marking its first earnings report since the Federal Reserve lifted its asset cap of $1.95 trillion in late May. This development is expected to have significant long-term benefits, although its immediate effects on Q2 results may be limited as the bank takes time to ramp up lending and other activities.

In the upcoming report, earnings are projected to reach approximately $1.40 per share, a slight increase compared to $1.33 in the same quarter last year. Revenue is anticipated to be steady at around $20.76 billion, with potential challenges from weaker loan growth amid economic uncertainty and recent tariffs.

Wells Fargo’s market capitalization currently stands at $271 billion, with a total revenue of $82 billion and net income of about $20 billion over the past year. This backdrop sets the stage for upcoming reports from major banks such as JPMorgan and Citigroup.

The bank sector has rebounded since April 2025, with a notable rally in stock prices driven by reduced regulations and improved investment banking activity, although risks remain due to a slowing economy.

JPMorgan Chase is forecasted to report earnings per share of $4.48 on revenue of $43.9 billion, while Citigroup is expected to report $1.61 EPS and $20.96 billion in revenue.

Investors will be keenly watching these earnings reports for insights into the banks’ outlooks amid a fluctuating market.