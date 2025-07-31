Business
Welltower Inc. and Olin Corporation Beat Wall Street on Tuesday
New York, NY — On Tuesday, ten stocks stood out as Wall Street lagged due to mixed earnings reports, with Welltower Inc. and Olin Corporation leading the surge.
The Dow Jones dipped by 0.46 percent while the S&P 500 fell 0.30 percent and the Nasdaq declined by 0.38 percent. Despite this trend, Welltower reported a strong performance, with share prices jumping 4.85 percent to close at $165.96, driven by positive outlooks and impressive earnings.
In its quarterly earnings release, Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) announced net income attributable to shareholders rose by 18 percent, totaling $302 million, up from $255 million from the same quarter in the previous year. The company also reported a revenue increase of 40 percent, with earnings for the first half of the year reaching $4.97 billion, a 35 percent rise compared to the last year’s $3.68 billion.
Following these results, Welltower raised its growth outlook for 2025, estimating net income attributable to shareholders at a range of $1.249 billion to $1.3 billion, compared to earlier projections between $1.127 billion and $1.219 billion. They also adjusted diluted earnings per share estimates to between $1.86-$1.94 from a previous forecast of $1.70-$1.84.
Olin Corporation also saw significant gains, with share prices up 5.09 percent to close at $21.89 after analysts revised their price targets for the company. Despite reporting a net loss of $1.3 million in the second quarter compared to $74.2 million in net income last year, Olin’s sales increased by 7.3 percent year-over-year to $1.76 billion.
Investment firms Mizuho and UBS adjusted their price targets for Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN), which contributed to the bullish momentum in trading. Mizuho reduced its price target from $24 to $23, while UBS lowered their target from $23 to $22.
As investors reacted to these detailed earnings insights, both companies showcased resilience amid a broader market decline.
Recent Posts
- Shedeur Sanders Asks Dad Deion to Skip Training Camp: ‘I Got Work to Do’
- Sergio Sendel Sparks Controversy on Top Chef VIP
- Fantasy Football 2025: AFC West Players to Watch
- Shooting at NFL Headquarters Leaves Four Dead in Manhattan
- 49ers’ Jauan Jennings Misses Third Straight Practice with Calf Strain
- Trump Implements New Tariffs as Deadline Approaches
- Project Runway Season 21 Returns with Exciting New Designers and Mentor Christian Siriano
- fuboTV Stock Surges Following Analyst’s Bullish Outlook
- MLB Trade Deadline Sees Major Moves and Surprising Decisions
- Holger Rune Advances at Canadian Open Despite Previous Struggles
- Zverev Claims Victory in Toronto After Month-Long Hiatus
- Eagles Training Camp: Hot Practices and Rising Stars
- Teen Tennis Star Victoria Mboko Shines at National Bank Open
- YouTube Surpasses ITV as UK’s Second Most-Watched Service
- Monterrey Faces Cincinnati in Leagues Cup Opener Tonight
- Superman Soars Past $300 Million at Domestic Box Office
- Limerick’s International Rugby Experience Faces Uncertain Future
- Major League Baseball Set for Historic Game at Bristol Motor Speedway
- West Indies, Pakistan Gear Up for T20I Series Amid Concerns
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County