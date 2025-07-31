Welltower Inc. and Olin Corporation Beat Wall Street on Tuesday

New York, NY — On Tuesday, ten stocks stood out as Wall Street lagged due to mixed earnings reports, with Welltower Inc. and Olin Corporation leading the surge.

The Dow Jones dipped by 0.46 percent while the S&P 500 fell 0.30 percent and the Nasdaq declined by 0.38 percent. Despite this trend, Welltower reported a strong performance, with share prices jumping 4.85 percent to close at $165.96, driven by positive outlooks and impressive earnings.

In its quarterly earnings release, Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) announced net income attributable to shareholders rose by 18 percent, totaling $302 million, up from $255 million from the same quarter in the previous year. The company also reported a revenue increase of 40 percent, with earnings for the first half of the year reaching $4.97 billion, a 35 percent rise compared to the last year’s $3.68 billion.

Following these results, Welltower raised its growth outlook for 2025, estimating net income attributable to shareholders at a range of $1.249 billion to $1.3 billion, compared to earlier projections between $1.127 billion and $1.219 billion. They also adjusted diluted earnings per share estimates to between $1.86-$1.94 from a previous forecast of $1.70-$1.84.

Olin Corporation also saw significant gains, with share prices up 5.09 percent to close at $21.89 after analysts revised their price targets for the company. Despite reporting a net loss of $1.3 million in the second quarter compared to $74.2 million in net income last year, Olin’s sales increased by 7.3 percent year-over-year to $1.76 billion.

Investment firms Mizuho and UBS adjusted their price targets for Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN), which contributed to the bullish momentum in trading. Mizuho reduced its price target from $24 to $23, while UBS lowered their target from $23 to $22.

As investors reacted to these detailed earnings insights, both companies showcased resilience amid a broader market decline.