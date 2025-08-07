Wendell Pierce Backs Times Square Casino for Theatre Support

NEW YORK, NY – Tony Award-winning actor Wendell Pierce has voiced his support for the proposed Caesars Palace Times Square Casino, which aims to enhance support for theaters in New York City.

The project, which will transform the office building at 1515 Broadway, has committed $10 million to launch the New York Coalition of Legacy Theatres of Color Fund. This initiative will assist theaters that serve communities of color.

In a statement, Pierce said, “As an artist and advocate, I believe that the social justice movement of the 21st century is economic development and creating opportunities that sustain and uplift our communities.” He emphasized that the casino could create significant job opportunities in the cultural epicenter of New York.

The fund will provide direct financial support to enhance production, marketing, and visibility for legacy theaters such as the Billie Holiday Theatre and the Black Spectrum Theatre.

Caesars Palace Times Square is in a joint effort with SL Green Realty and Caesars Entertainment to secure one of three new gaming licenses. The New York State Gaming Commission is set to make its decision by the end of the year.

Additionally, the casino plans to collaborate with Actors’ Equity Association and the American Federation of Musicians to organize monthly job fairs for performers.

Despite the backing from Pierce, the casino project faces opposition from various Broadway stakeholders concerned about increased traffic and crowding in an already congested area. Organizations such as the Broadway League and stage workers union IATSE have expressed their discontent.

As the debate continues, Pierce remains a strong advocate for the casino, reiterating the potential for it to make a positive impact on the community.