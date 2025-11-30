Sports
Wendy Holdener Eyes Victory in World Cup Slalom at Copper Mountain
Copper Mountain, Colorado – Wendy Holdener has a chance for victory in the second run of the World Cup slalom on Nov. 30, 2025. The Swiss skier trails only American Mikaela Shiffrin, sitting just 28 hundredths of a second behind.
Competing in the crisp mountain air, Holdener started the race with bib number 1 and was the only skier able to match Shiffrin’s time to some extent. Katharina Liensberger and Lara Colturi are following in third and fourth places, respectively, with over four tenths of a second separating them from Holdener.
Notably, Zrinka Ljutic, the winner of last season’s discipline, faced elimination, echoing her early exit in Gurgl. Meanwhile, Camille Rast sits in sixth place after securing a fifth-place finish in the giant slalom the previous day.
Eliane Christen, who started with bib number 28, has moved up to the 13th position. Other notable skiers include Aline Danioth at 23rd, Nicole Good at 26th, and both Mélanie Meillard and Anuk Brändli tied at 29th. The competition is fierce as skiers brace for the impending second run.
Shiffrin, dominant in the initial two slaloms of the winter, seeks to add to her impressive record. The 30-year-old from Colorado is aiming for her 104th World Cup victory, signaling her 67th slalom win. The second run is set to begin at 21:00.
