Wendy Williams to Testify in Lawsuit Despite Health Challenges

New York, NY — Wendy Williams is set to be deposed in a legal case involving her Lifetime documentary, despite ongoing health issues. A judge granted A&E Television Networks’ request for the deposition, which must take place by Nov. 4, with a maximum duration of three hours.

The ruling, issued on Sept. 15, allows Williams, 61, to testify remotely during a ‘de bene esse’ deposition. This type of deposition is used when a witness’s ability to testify may decline due to health or age. The judge stated that Williams’ cognitive condition does not exempt her from providing testimony, as the rules of evidence do not require a specific mental capacity for witnesses.

Sabrina Morrissey, Williams’ guardian, filed the lawsuit claiming that Williams did not have the capacity to consent to the documentary titled ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’ Her complaint argues that the film was produced without proper clearance from her guardian.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, a joint update on Williams’ guardianship status is due by Nov. 5, as she is still undergoing medical evaluations related to her condition, identified as progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

The judge’s order sets parameters for the deposition, including limiting attendance to three attorneys: two from the case and one representing Williams’ guardianship. The deposition will be scheduled at a time convenient for Williams, ensuring she receives necessary breaks.

A source indicated that during a recent hearing, attorneys for A&E acknowledged that the docuseries was so unsettling it was taken down out of respect for the ongoing legal proceedings. Further details about Williams’ health reveal that she has gone through extensive testing to assess her cognitive abilities.

Williams has consistently defended her ability to make her own decisions, claiming she aims to be free from her guardianship. Despite her recent health diagnosis, she publicly stated her commitment to challenging the constraints of her guardianship.

As the legal battle unfolds, it remains to be seen how the jury will assess Williams’ deposition testimony in light of her complex medical circumstances.