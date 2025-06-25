Entertainment
We Were Liars Series Debuts on Prime Video with Shocking Twists
LOS ANGELES, CA — After nearly a decade of continued relevance, E. Lockhart‘s young adult novel We Were Liars has inspired a new eight-episode series on Prime Video, featuring Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence Sinclair. Set on a fictional private island off Martha's Vineyard, the narrative centers on the affluent Sinclair family and the mysteries surrounding a tragic incident that haunts Cadence.
The series, produced by Julie Plec and Carina Adly Mackenzie, follows Cadence as she attempts to recover fragmented memories related to the events of a life-altering summer. The storyline alternates between flashbacks and present-day revelations, gradually disclosing secrets about the Sinclair family and their close friends, known as the Liars.
Lockhart expressed her excitement about the adaptation, noting how viewers often react with intense emotion to the original book. “Sometimes they were throwing the book across the room. Sometimes they were weeping copiously,” she commented in an interview. As the narrative unfolds, audiences are led to a mind-bending twist that continues to shock readers.
Lockhart’s initial success with We Were Liars in 2014 paved the way for its resurgence during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly through social media platforms like TikTok. Creators began sharing aesthetic videos that highlighted the book’s themes of wealth, family dynamics, and suspense, drawing in a new wave of readers.
In a discussion about bringing her work to the screen, Lockhart noted her active involvement in the project, including writing the series finale. She emphasized the creative team’s dedication to capturing the essence of the original story, while also expanding on character perspectives, notably that of Gat, Cadence’s love interest.
The series climaxes with Cadence’s painful discovery about the fateful summer, revealing that she and the other Liars accidentally caused a fire that claimed their lives. As Cadence navigates her guilt and the ensuing trauma, viewers are left pondering whether her encounters with the other Liars throughout Summer 17 are figments of her imagination or actual ghosts.
Lockhart has plans for a prequel series, spurred by the overwhelming response to We Were Liars and its subsequent adaptations. For now, fans are invited to dive into the chilling world of the Sinclair family, where layers of secrets and unresolved grief continue to resonate.
We Were Liars is currently streaming on Prime Video.
