Wesley Bryan Returns to Golf Amid Suspicion and Controversy

Munich, Germany – Wesley Bryan, a former PGA Tour champion and popular YouTuber, is making his return to competitive golf at the BMW International Open, held from July 3 to 6, 2025. After being suspended indefinitely earlier this year for participating in an unauthorized LIV Golf event, Bryan is eager to prove himself on the DP World Tour.

His suspension came after his participation in ‘The Duels: Miami,’ where he teamed up with online personalities for a LIV-sponsored event. The PGA Tour deemed this a breach of contract due to Bryan’s failure to obtain prior approval from Commissioner Jay Monahan.

Despite the ban from the PGA Tour, Bryan took a proactive approach by entering the BMW International Open, where he has played strongly with rounds of 70 and 70, placing him inside the top 20 and securing his spot for the weekend.

“This is going to be weird. I don’t usually work weekends,” Bryan humorously remarked on social media after making the cut. His self-deprecating humor resonated with fans, illustrating both his resilience and the unique significance of this opportunity.

Fellow golfer Phil Mickelson, an outspoken critic of the PGA Tour’s policies, congratulated Bryan on his performance. The ongoing conflict surrounding Bryan’s suspension has sparked conversations among golf fans and experts, raising questions about player freedom and tour regulations.

As Bryan continues his quest for a comeback, he aims to reclaim his place in professional golf, navigating the challenges of competitive play while maintaining a popular digital presence on his Bryan Bros Golf channel.

With promises of high-stakes competition in Munich, the golf community will be watching closely to see how Bryan’s story unfolds.