Sports
West Coast Eagles Triumph Over Western Bulldogs in AFLW Clash
The West Coast Eagles showcased a compelling style of football to secure an 11-point victory against the Western Bulldogs at Whitten Oval. This win marks their second triumph in three games in the AFLW, posting a final score of 5.2 (32) to 3.3 (21).
Despite trailing by one goal at the end of the first quarter, the Eagles dominated the rest of the match. They adopted an energetic and strategic approach, taking the lead in the second quarter and maintaining their advantage till the end.
The midfield was bolstered by the impressive performances of young talent Ella Roberts and seasoned recruit Ali Drennan, alongside the contributions of their teammates. Sanne Bakker played a vital role in marking Bulldogs’ star Ellie Blackburn, keeping her under pressure throughout the game.
Wingers Jaide Britton and Mikayla Western reinforced the team’s strategy with their dynamic play under the guidance of new coach Daisy Pearce. Their effective attacking approach created an engaging match for fans.
Defensively, Charlie Thomas, Emma Swanson, and Belinda Smith were instrumental, displaying unwavering defense. Meanwhile, the forward line was consistently threatening with Roberts, Drennan, and Bella Lewis all scoring. Moreover, debutant Octavia Di Donato sealed the game with a decisive goal in the final moments.
The Bulldogs managed to cut the deficit to five points during their strongest phase of play after the initial break. However, Di Donato’s late goal solidified the Eagles’ victory.
The Eagles remain in Melbourne for their upcoming match against Collingwood next Tuesday. They aim to continue building on their early-season successes as they further refine their performance.
