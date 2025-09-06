West End Play Explores Rivalry Between Shakespeare and Marlowe

London, England – The much-anticipated play, Born With Teeth, has officially opened in the West End, featuring a dramatic clash between two literary giants: Christopher Marlowe and William Shakespeare. The play premiered at Wyndham's Theatre on August 13, 2025, and will run for a limited time of 11 weeks, concluding on November 1, 2025.

Written by Liz Duffy Adams and directed by Daniel Evans, the play follows the intersection of the lives of Marlowe and Shakespeare during a volatile period in the 1590s. The play’s producer, Elizabeth Williams, described it as thrilling and noted its “brilliant conception” that channels the creative tension of the two poets in their quest for artistic greatness.

The story unfolds in a dimly lit pub, where Marlowe and Shakespeare are thrust together. Forced by circumstance, the two engage in a series of creative encounters, marked by rivalry, flirtation, and the urgency of survival amidst a backdrop of conspiracy. The play spans three secret meetings, exploring their relationship as they collaborate on the writing of Henry VI Part I.

Ncuti Gatwa stars as Marlowe, perfectly depicting the charismatic and playful poet, while Edward Bluemel takes on the role of the hardworking and earnest Shakespeare. Gatwa expressed his excitement about the project, saying, ‘Liz Duffy Adams has written an exceptional play that is smart, dark, sexy, sharp and funny!’

Bluemel shared similar enthusiasm, stating, ‘I feel incredibly proud and excited to be working with Ncuti Gatwa and Daniel Evans on this European premiere.’ He remarked on the script’s ability to resonate with contemporary audiences, describing it as having a “real freshness and vitality.”

Tickets for Born With Teeth are still available, with prices ranging from £15 for standing tickets to £150 for premium seats in the stalls and Royal Circle. The performance runs for a total of 90 minutes without an interval and is scheduled from Monday to Saturday, with matinees on Wednesdays and Saturdays.