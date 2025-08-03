West Ham Faces Bournemouth in Premier League Summer Series Showdown

Atlanta, Georgia — In a highly anticipated matchup, West Ham United is set to face AFC Bournemouth in the final game of the 2025 Premier League Summer Series. The match is scheduled for Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 2 p.m. EDT at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Head Coach Graham Potter has made significant changes to the starting lineup, bringing in players like Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paquetá, and Niclas Füllkrug, all looking to make an impact. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, named Hammer of the Year, returns to the field along with Academy graduate Freddie Potts.

Potter’s adjustments come after a 2-1 victory against Everton at Soldier Field in Chicago on August 1. Alphonse Areola replaces Wes Foderingham in goal. The defensive lineup includes Wan-Bissaka at right wing-back, supported by El Hadji Malick Diouf on the left, and central defenders Jean-Clair Todibo, Maximilian Kilman, and Nayef Aguerd.

In midfield, Potts and James Ward-Prowse retain their spots, with Paquetá switching roles to enhance midfield strength after scoring in the previous match. Bowen and Füllkrug are eager for another opportunity to score, aiming to replicate their successes from the series.

West Ham’s bench features a mix of experienced players and fresh faces, including goalkeeper Foderingham and defenders Kyle Walker-Peters and Ollie Scarles. The bench also includes midfielders Edson Álvarez, Guido Rodríguez, and forward Maxwel Cornet.

Álvarez, who has a notable history at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, previously played here for Mexico in three friendlies. West Ham United’s women’s team players Riko Ueki and Risa Shimizu were also featured in this stadium during the 2024 She Believes Cup.

The match will be officiated by referee Victor Rivas, who was named the 2023 MLS Referee of the Year, adding another layer of excitement to this prominent fixture in the Summer Series.