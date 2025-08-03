Sports
West Ham Faces Bournemouth in Premier League Summer Series Showdown
Atlanta, Georgia — In a highly anticipated matchup, West Ham United is set to face AFC Bournemouth in the final game of the 2025 Premier League Summer Series. The match is scheduled for Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 2 p.m. EDT at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Head Coach Graham Potter has made significant changes to the starting lineup, bringing in players like Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paquetá, and Niclas Füllkrug, all looking to make an impact. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, named Hammer of the Year, returns to the field along with Academy graduate Freddie Potts.
Potter’s adjustments come after a 2-1 victory against Everton at Soldier Field in Chicago on August 1. Alphonse Areola replaces Wes Foderingham in goal. The defensive lineup includes Wan-Bissaka at right wing-back, supported by El Hadji Malick Diouf on the left, and central defenders Jean-Clair Todibo, Maximilian Kilman, and Nayef Aguerd.
In midfield, Potts and James Ward-Prowse retain their spots, with Paquetá switching roles to enhance midfield strength after scoring in the previous match. Bowen and Füllkrug are eager for another opportunity to score, aiming to replicate their successes from the series.
West Ham’s bench features a mix of experienced players and fresh faces, including goalkeeper Foderingham and defenders Kyle Walker-Peters and Ollie Scarles. The bench also includes midfielders Edson Álvarez, Guido Rodríguez, and forward Maxwel Cornet.
Álvarez, who has a notable history at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, previously played here for Mexico in three friendlies. West Ham United’s women’s team players Riko Ueki and Risa Shimizu were also featured in this stadium during the 2024 She Believes Cup.
The match will be officiated by referee Victor Rivas, who was named the 2023 MLS Referee of the Year, adding another layer of excitement to this prominent fixture in the Summer Series.
Recent Posts
- Phillies Acquire Outfielder Harrison Bader from Twins in Major Trade
- Rikishi Critiques Zilla Fatu, Sparks Family Dispute
- Hit docuseries finale explores dangerous gigs of the past
- Russell Wilson Shares Special Brunch with Sons Before Football Season
- Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa Clash in Steel Cage at SummerSlam
- Ben Shelton Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16 at National Bank Open
- Pakistan Defeats West Indies by 14 Runs in T20 Series Opener
- NASCAR Fan Fest and Iowa Events Kick Off Exciting Week
- Dolphins Sign Zach Sieler to Major Contract Extension
- Wyatt Sicks Secure WWE Tag Team Title in Wild TLC Match
- Demis Hassabis Explores Consciousness Beyond Quantum Theories
- Cardinals End Padres’ Streak with 8-5 Win
- Becky Lynch Set for New Entrance Theme at SummerSlam
- Lynch and Valkyria Clash Ahead of SummerSlam Showdown
- Libertad and Emelec Face Off in Key LigaPro Match
- Bianca Belair Nears WWE Return After Long Injury Absence
- Sky Waives Moriah Jefferson Amid Injury Challenges
- Alexa Bliss Hints at Dark Character Return Amid SummerSlam Excitement
- DIM and Millonarios Clash Amidst Struggles
- Charlotte FC Prepares for Critical Match Against Chivas Guadalajara