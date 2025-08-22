West Ham Faces Chelsea in Crucial London Derby

Londres, Inglaterra — West Ham United is set to face Chelsea FC in a crucial London derby on Friday, August 22, at 4 p.m. local time at the London Stadium. This match marks the second round of the 2025/26 Premier League season for both clubs.

West Ham enters this game reeling from a significant loss against Sunderland, where they fell 3-0 on the road, adding pressure on head coach Graham Potter. The team has experienced a significant shakeup in the offseason, losing veterans Michail Antonio and Lukasz Fabianski, along with Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham. New signings include goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, midfielder El Hadji Malick Diouf, and striker Callum Wilson.

In contrast, Chelsea, managed by Enzo Maresca, is looking to bounce back after a disappointing goalless draw against Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener. The team, fresh from winning the Club World Cup against Paris Saint-Germain, is under pressure to perform and capitalize on its strong history against West Ham.

Chelsea has won their last three encounters against West Ham, scoring ten goals while only allowing one. The Blues head into the clash with confidence, having defeated West Ham 3-0 in their last meeting at the London Stadium last season.

For the match, Chelsea’s starting lineup may include Robert Sánchez, Reece James, and João Pedro. The Hammers will rely on key players like Lucas Paquetá and Jarrod Bowen to turn their fortunes around. Broadcast coverage of the match will be available on ESPN and Disney+.

The teams have a long history, with Chelsea holding a slight edge in official matches. Out of 124 encounters, Chelsea has won 57 times, West Ham 44, with 23 games ending in a draw.