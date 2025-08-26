West Ham Faces Injury Challenges Ahead of Premier League Clash

London, England – West Ham United prepares for their upcoming Premier League match amid key player injuries that may impact their lineup. With Toti Gomes unavailable, manager David Moyes is considering Santiago Bueno to join Yerson Mosquera and Matt Doherty in a back three.

In the midfield, Joao Gomes might be replaced by Andre, who could partner with Jean-Ricner Bellegarde. This squad reshuffle comes as Enso Gonzalez and Fabio Silva are ruled out of the match, paving the way for Marshall Munetsi, Sasa Kalajdzic, and Jhon Arias to form a trio.

Additionally, Crysencio Summerville is sidelined until mid-next month due to a hamstring injury, and Luis Guilherme will miss out longer because of a broken collarbone. George Earthy is also a doubt for the game, further complicating Moyes’ plans.

Fortunately for West Ham, winger Jarrod Bowen is fit and ready to play alongside midfielders Freddie Potts and James Ward-Prowse. Max Kilman is expected to feature at the center of a back three, supported by Nayef Aguerd and Jean-Clair Todibo on either side.

In their last five matches, West Ham has achieved two wins and three losses, scoring six goals. Conversely, they exhibit solid performance statistics with games frequently exceeding 2.5 goals, showing that both teams scored in four of the five games played.

As the Premier League weekend approaches, all eyes will be on how West Ham adjusts to these challenges, as they face tough competition ahead.