West Ham’s Graham Potter Criticizes Transfer Policies Ahead of Chelsea Clash
London, England – West Ham United head coach Graham Potter expressed concerns about the club’s past transfer policies impacting his current squad depth ahead of the transfer window closure.
Despite recent signings, including El Hadji Malick Diouf from Slavia Prague and Mads Hermansen from Leicester City, Potter said the team remains thin after key departures. He noted the exit of Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal, Danny Ings, Michail Antonio, and Mohammed Kudus, who transferred to Tottenham Hotspur for £55 million ($73.7 million).
Following a disappointing 3-0 loss to Sunderland in the opening game of the season, Potter aims to pursue additional signings but recognizes financial constraints hinder extensive spending. “We need a few silver bullets,” he stated during a Thursday press conference, as the team prepares for their upcoming home game against Chelsea.
Potter emphasized the importance of making responsible decisions within the club’s financial limitations. He mentioned, “If I look historically, West Ham have spent money. Signing players is easy. It doesn’t mean that they’re going to be the right ones.”
Last summer, West Ham invested £132.5 million on several players, including Carlos Soler, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. While it was considered an unprecedented spending spree, not all signings have performed as anticipated. Kilman struggled to justify his £40 million price tag, and several other new players dealt with injuries or inconsistent form.
Only Wan-Bissaka showed notable improvement, earning player of the year honors and contributing significantly to the attack with two goals and four assists in 36 Premier League matches after his £15 million move from Manchester United.
Potter concluded, “I have to work with what I have responsibly to ensure we’re aligned and emerge from the window stronger than when we started.”
