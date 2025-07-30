West Ham United Faces Everton in Premier League Summer Series Clash

CHICAGO, Illinois — West Ham United is set to play a crucial match against Everton in the Premier League Summer Series on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at Soldier Field. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CDT (11:30 p.m. BST).

Head Coach Graham Potter is placing his trust in the club’s Academy of Football by including three graduates in the starting lineup. Kaelan Casey will feature as one of the three center-backs, Freddie Potts is set as a defensive midfielder, and Callum Marshall will lead the attack.

This match follows West Ham’s narrow defeat against Manchester United, where they lost 2-1 last Saturday. Potter has made eight changes to the team, retaining only Maximilian Kilman, El Hadji Malick Diouf, and James Ward-Prowse from that fixture. Ward-Prowse will captain the side, while regular skipper Jarrod Bowen is among the substitutes.

Wes Foderingham starts in goal, marking his first appearance since the previous pre-season, boasting over 400 senior club appearances. New signing Kyle Walker-Peters will debut for West Ham, having joined from Southampton, while Diouf will start on the left side of the pitch.

In midfield, Potts will play a deep role, teamed with Ward-Prowse and Andy Irving, who was a substitute against Manchester United. The attacking front will see Paquetá supporting Marshall, who scored in West Ham’s prior open pre-season match against Grasshopper Club Zurich.

Unfortunately, Mexico’s captain Edson Álvarez is not yet fit for the match. West Ham requires a win to keep their hopes alive for the Summer Series trophy, as does Everton, who lost 3-0 to AFC Bournemouth in their opening game.

Referee Rosendo Mendoza, with experience overseeing over 100 Major League Soccer matches, will officiate the game. Both teams are aiming to improve their performances as preparation for the upcoming Premier League season continues.