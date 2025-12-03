West Hartford High School Places Campus in Secure Mode Amid Weapon Report

WEST HARTFORD, CT — Hall High School was placed in ‘secure school’ mode on Tuesday morning following a report of a possible weapon on campus. The incident began around 8:47 a.m. when officials received information about the situation.

West Hartford Superintendent of Schools Paul Vicinus confirmed that law enforcement and school officials acted quickly to ensure student safety. The ‘Secure the Classroom’ protocol was initiated as a precautionary measure.

According to a notice sent to parents, police responded immediately to the scene after a student reported hearing a conversation about a weapon in a bathroom. However, after a thorough investigation, authorities determined that no weapon was present.

At approximately 12:43 p.m., the secure protocol was lifted. Vicinus expressed gratitude to the West Hartford Police Department and the school community for their cooperation during the incident. ‘Their calm cooperation allowed us to address the situation efficiently and effectively,’ he stated.

In the letter sent to parents, school officials emphasized that the safety of students and staff is their top priority. They encouraged students needing support to reach out to school administration or counseling services.

The school has not provided additional details regarding the incident, but officials reassured the community of their commitment to maintaining a safe environment. Hall High School remains one of two public high schools in West Hartford, alongside Conard High School.

As the situation unfolded, Principal Hall reiterated the importance of vigilance, stating, ‘Please know that your student’s safety is always our highest priority.’