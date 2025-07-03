News
West Haven Postpones Fireworks Due to Stormy Weather Forecast
WEST HAVEN, CT — West Haven officials announced the postponement of their Fourth of July fireworks display originally set for Thursday, July 3, 2025. The new date for the Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular is Saturday, July 5, at 9:15 p.m.
City officials made the decision after reviewing a weather forecast that predicted thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds. Michael Walsh, West Haven’s public relations information coordinator, expressed concerns for public safety.
“Unfortunately, due to the weather forecast and in consultation with the fireworks company and our public safety officials, we are rescheduling tonight’s fireworks display,” Walsh stated.
Officials emphasized that safety concerns arising from potential rain, wind, or lightning made it necessary to postpone the event, which typically attracts thousands of spectators to the beach.
<p“All previously communicated information by the police, including road and parking lot closures, along with beach rules, will apply on Saturday,” Walsh added.
In addition to the fireworks display, live music from the band Longshot featuring Rich Weber, Rob Hames, Lou D’Amato, and John DaCruz will start at 7 p.m. on July 5.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to check local updates for further information about the fireworks and related festivities.
Recent Posts
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Set for Exciting Matchups
- Brayden Fogle Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Football Program
- Blue-Chip Stocks Show Stability Amid Market Turmoil
- Galactus Popcorn Bucket Launches at Shocking Price
- Real Madrid Faces Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinals
- MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids
- PSG Set to Face Inter Miami in Club World Cup Clash
- Thomas Müller Reflects on Manchester United Move, Says It’s Too Late
- Mets Eye Potential Trade for Pirates Star Mitch Keller
- Djokovic Shows Dominance in Wimbledon Match Against Kecmanovic
- Real Madrid Faces Dortmund in Club World Cup Quarter-Final Showdown
- Injury Plagues Bayern’s Musiala in Club World Cup Match Against PSG
- Injury Crisis Hits Bayern Munich in PSG Showdown
- Rep. Mark Green Resigns from Congress on July 4
- Fourth of July Forecast: Clouds and Showers Expected in North Texas
- Bayern Munich Faces PSG in Club World Cup Quarterfinal Showdown
- Dortmund to Challenge Real Madrid in FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals
- Florida Reports Third Measles Case Amid National Outbreak
- 70-Year-Old Man Dies in Fireworks Incident on July 4 in Wareham
- Madden NFL 26 Set for Launch with Enhanced Features