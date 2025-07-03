West Haven Postpones Fireworks Due to Stormy Weather Forecast

WEST HAVEN, CT — West Haven officials announced the postponement of their Fourth of July fireworks display originally set for Thursday, July 3, 2025. The new date for the Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular is Saturday, July 5, at 9:15 p.m.

City officials made the decision after reviewing a weather forecast that predicted thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds. Michael Walsh, West Haven’s public relations information coordinator, expressed concerns for public safety.

“Unfortunately, due to the weather forecast and in consultation with the fireworks company and our public safety officials, we are rescheduling tonight’s fireworks display,” Walsh stated.

Officials emphasized that safety concerns arising from potential rain, wind, or lightning made it necessary to postpone the event, which typically attracts thousands of spectators to the beach.

<p“All previously communicated information by the police, including road and parking lot closures, along with beach rules, will apply on Saturday,” Walsh added.

In addition to the fireworks display, live music from the band Longshot featuring Rich Weber, Rob Hames, Lou D’Amato, and John DaCruz will start at 7 p.m. on July 5.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to check local updates for further information about the fireworks and related festivities.