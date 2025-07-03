West Haven Reschedules Fireworks Display to Saturday Due to Weather

WEST HAVEN, CT – West Haven officials announced that the city’s fireworks display has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 5, due to concerns over thunderstorms expected on Thursday evening.

Michael Walsh, the public relations information coordinator for West Haven, explained the decision was made after consulting with the fireworks company and public safety officials. “Unfortunately, due to the weather forecast and in consultation with the fireworks company and our public safety officials, we are rescheduling tonight’s fireworks display to the rain date of Saturday, July 5, at 9:15 p.m.,” he said.

Walsh mentioned that the forecast included potential rain, wind, or lightning, creating a significant concern for public safety. The city aims to ensure the safety of its residents and visitors during the event.

<p“All previously communicated information by the police, including road and parking lot closures, along with beach rules, will apply on Saturday,” Walsh added, reminding the community of the necessary preparations for the rescheduled event.

