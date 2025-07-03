News
West Haven Reschedules Fireworks Display to Saturday Due to Weather
WEST HAVEN, CT – West Haven officials announced that the city’s fireworks display has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 5, due to concerns over thunderstorms expected on Thursday evening.
Michael Walsh, the public relations information coordinator for West Haven, explained the decision was made after consulting with the fireworks company and public safety officials. “Unfortunately, due to the weather forecast and in consultation with the fireworks company and our public safety officials, we are rescheduling tonight’s fireworks display to the rain date of Saturday, July 5, at 9:15 p.m.,” he said.
Walsh mentioned that the forecast included potential rain, wind, or lightning, creating a significant concern for public safety. The city aims to ensure the safety of its residents and visitors during the event.
<p“All previously communicated information by the police, including road and parking lot closures, along with beach rules, will apply on Saturday,” Walsh added, reminding the community of the necessary preparations for the rescheduled event.
Residents looking for the full First Alert Weather forecast can visit Channel 3. For an updated list of fireworks displays across the state, please check the provided resources.
Recent Posts
- NBA Summer League Features Former UNC Stars Starting July 5
- Real Madrid Open to Rodrygo Transfer Amid Arsenal Interest
- Top MLB Strikeout Props for Today’s Games
- Brewers Suffer Disappointing Series Loss to Mets in New York
- Infantino’s Vision for Club World Cup Faces Mixed Reactions
- PSG Defeats Bayern Munich, Advances to Club World Cup Semifinals
- 2025 Subway Series Finale Set for July Fourth at Citi Field
- Real Madrid’s Gonzalo García Shines in World Club Cup
- Fernando Morientes Commends Gonzalo García and Suggests Endrick Loan
- Real Madrid Dominates Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinal
- Ryder DiFrancesco Impresses at RedBud with Fastest Qualifying Times
- Jobe Bellingham’s Suspension Prevents Historic Match Against Brother Jude
- Trevor Story Eyes Career High Stolen Bases Amid Red Sox Success
- Héctor Neris Signs Major League Deal with Astros
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Set for Exciting Matchups
- Brayden Fogle Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Football Program
- Blue-Chip Stocks Show Stability Amid Market Turmoil
- Galactus Popcorn Bucket Launches at Shocking Price
- Real Madrid Faces Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinals
- MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids