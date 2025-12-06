West Indies Defies Odds, Draws First Test Against New Zealand

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Justin Greaves led an incredible fightback for the West Indies with an unbeaten 202, as they drew the first Test against New Zealand on Saturday. Set an ambitious target of 531 to win, the West Indies finished at 457-6, marking the second-highest fourth-innings score in cricket history.

West Indies struggled earlier in the match, scoring just 167 in their first innings, but Greaves’ performance changed the momentum. The team faced an uphill battle after New Zealand declared at 466-8, leaving them 531 runs to chase.

On day four, the West Indies found themselves at 72-4, but Greaves formed a significant partnership with Shai Hope, who scored 140. Together, they added 196 runs for the fifth wicket, stabilizing the innings.

Greaves then teamed up with Kemar Roach, who contributed a vital 58 not out. Their unbroken seventh-wicket partnership amassed 180 runs, allowing the West Indies to escape defeat. Greaves batted for 388 balls over 564 minutes, an exhausting effort that was rewarded with the match’s top player accolade.

New Zealand’s bowlers struggled throughout, hindered by injuries to key players Matt Henry and Nathan Smith, leaving them with a weakened attack. Jacob Duffy was the standout bowler, securing match figures of 8-156, but the team couldn’t capitalize on its initial advantage.

The match ended with both teams earning four points, as they begin their journeys in the new World Test Championship cycle. The second Test is scheduled to commence in Wellington on December 9.