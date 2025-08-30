Health
West Nile Virus Detected in Kennewick Mosquitoes
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Benton County health officials confirmed the first detection of West Nile virus in mosquitoes this season. Three mosquito pools tested positive for the virus earlier this week, marking a significant public health concern for the area.
The infected mosquitoes were found near Edison Street and the Columbia Park Trail area in Kennewick. No cases in humans or animals have been reported in Washington state so far this year, according to officials.
Angela Beeler, manager of the Benton County Mosquito Control District, stated that residents should expect increased mosquito disease activity in the upcoming weeks. “Every indication that we have right now shows that the next couple of weeks are going to be at kind of our peak time frame for disease activity popping up in our mosquitoes,” Beeler said.
Health experts emphasize the importance of taking preventive measures against mosquito bites. They recommend that residents wear repellent and eliminate standing water, which can breed mosquitoes. Beeler also noted that additional samples from Yakima County tested positive for West Nile virus.
According to the Benton-Franklin Health District, most people infected by the West Nile virus experience no symptoms. However, around one in five may develop fever, headaches, and body aches, and in rare cases, it can lead to severe complications or death, particularly among individuals with weakened immune systems.
West Nile virus predominantly affects birds but can also infect humans and other animals through bites from infected mosquitoes. While a vaccine exists for horses, there is currently no vaccine available for humans.
Public health officials encourage anyone who encounters standing water to report it to the mosquito control district. Crews can then treat these areas to help control the mosquito population and reduce the risk of virus transmission.
