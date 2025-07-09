West Nile Virus Detected in Twin Cities Area, Officials Urge Caution

Anoka, MN — Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been identified in Anoka and Carver counties, but health officials assure residents there is no immediate cause for alarm. Monte Ebbesen, a public affairs assistant with the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District, explained that the detection is part of the typical seasonal pattern.

“We have detected West Nile virus at this point in time, but not to the point where we’re concerned about human transmission,” Ebbesen said. “This is kind of the normal time of the year where it’s at its peak. We expect some cases, but right now, we’re not concerned.”

The agency employs an Integrated Pest Management Program to keep communities safe, treating water-holding areas and, if necessary, conducting adult mosquito treatments. Ebbesen emphasized the importance of personal responsibility in protecting oneself from mosquito bites.

“It’s also on people to take personal responsibility — wear bug spray, dress appropriately, avoid perfume and wear light colors,” she advised. “There are ways to avoid getting bitten and lower the risk of transmission.”

While most individuals infected with West Nile virus do not exhibit symptoms, the Mayo Clinic Health System notes that when symptoms emerge, they may include fever, headache, body aches, swollen lymph nodes, diarrhea, rash, and vomiting. Those with chronic illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, or kidney disease are at greater risk for severe illness.

Severe symptoms can escalate to include neck stiffness, muscle weakness, and paralysis. Mosquitoes that carry the virus are often found in areas like swamps and ponds, particularly active during dusk and dawn.

In 2022, Minnesota reported 22 cases of West Nile virus. The virus was first detected in the state in 2002 and has since been a recurring seasonal issue. Anoka County is located to the north of Minneapolis, while Carver County lies southwest of the Twin Cities.